BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 107,392 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,456 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of W.R. Berkley worth $40,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share , lifted the regular quarterly dividend 11.1% to $0.10 per share, and expanded the share repurchase authorization , all signals of strong cash generation and confidence in future earnings. Article Title

The Board declared a , lifted the regular quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, and , all signals of strong cash generation and confidence in future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some forward earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including Q2 2026 EPS , Q1 2027 EPS , and FY2028 EPS , which supports the view that profits can keep growing. Reference

Zacks Research raised some forward earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including , , and , which supports the view that profits can keep growing. Neutral Sentiment: One research update trimmed estimates for Q3 2026 , Q4 2027 , and FY2027 slightly, suggesting some near-term earnings variability, but the changes were modest. Reference

One research update trimmed estimates for , , and slightly, suggesting some near-term earnings variability, but the changes were modest. Neutral Sentiment: Separate Zacks-style coverage highlighted WRB as a top-ranked value stock, reinforcing the stock’s valuation appeal rather than driving a major new thesis. Article Title

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Argus lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Brean Capital lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

See Also

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