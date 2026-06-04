BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 35,496 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $40,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,438,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AVY opened at $156.20 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 42.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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