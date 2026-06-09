BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,672,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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