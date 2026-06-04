BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,783 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 371,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.59% of ExlService worth $39,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $10,084,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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ExlService Stock Down 0.8%

EXLS opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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