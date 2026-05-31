BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 474,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.70% of BioNTech worth $150,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 91.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 397,655 shares of the company's stock worth $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 189,752 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,004 shares of the company's stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 368,584 shares of the company's stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 88,838 shares of the company's stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 97.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,685 shares of the company's stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of BNTX opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.36. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of BioNTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 399,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,156,226.72. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report).

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