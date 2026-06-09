BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $245,955,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,699,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,656,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,696,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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