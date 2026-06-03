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BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 107,319 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its ATI stake by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 107,319 shares and ending with 392,682 shares valued at about $45.1 million.
  • ATI reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.00 per share, topping estimates of $0.88, though revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $1.15 billion.
  • The company approved a $500 million share repurchase plan and received mostly positive analyst coverage, with a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $164.38.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,682 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 107,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.29% of ATI worth $45,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ATI by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 6.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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