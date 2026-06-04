BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 33,959 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,649,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 53,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $224.70 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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