BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,381 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 129,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,320,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $255.24 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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