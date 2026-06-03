BNP Paribas Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in ARM were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $402.71 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $427.99. The firm has a market cap of $425.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 40,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $8,802,315.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,466 shares of company stock valued at $58,946,033.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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