BNP Paribas Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,003 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $687.96 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.48 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $650.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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