BNP Paribas Has $18.93 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $576.71.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.83 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.19 and a 200-day moving average of $504.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,833 shares of company stock worth $2,357,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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