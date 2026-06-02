BNP Paribas Has $36.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of BNP Paribas' holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BNP Paribas' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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