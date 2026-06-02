BNP Paribas Has $3.81 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 20,371.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,652 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,877 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE reported adjusted EPS of $0.79, well above Wall Street’s $0.54 estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Article Title

HPE reported adjusted EPS of $0.79, well above Wall Street’s $0.54 estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in at $10.68 billion versus $9.78 billion expected, with year-over-year sales growth of 40%, reinforcing that demand remains strong. Read More.

Revenue came in at $10.68 billion versus $9.78 billion expected, with year-over-year sales growth of 40%, reinforcing that demand remains strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company said networking revenue surged 148%, highlighting robust AI infrastructure and networking demand as customers build out AI data centers. Article Title

The company said networking revenue surged 148%, highlighting robust AI infrastructure and networking demand as customers build out AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance sharply, with Q3 EPS and revenue outlooks both above consensus, and also increased full-year FY2026 targets. Article Title

Management raised guidance sharply, with Q3 EPS and revenue outlooks both above consensus, and also increased full-year FY2026 targets. Positive Sentiment: HPE said it now expects to reach its 2028 financial targets two years early, reflecting confidence in AI-driven demand and execution. Article Title

HPE said it now expects to reach its 2028 financial targets two years early, reflecting confidence in AI-driven demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: HPE also announced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server designed for agentic AI workloads, which supports the company’s push deeper into AI infrastructure. Article Title

HPE also announced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server designed for agentic AI workloads, which supports the company’s push deeper into AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: HPE named Elliott partner Chris Hsu to its board, a governance update that is not likely to drive near-term results by itself. Article Title

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 10.1%

HPE stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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