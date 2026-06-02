BNP Paribas Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $225.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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