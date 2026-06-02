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BNP Paribas Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BNP Paribas cut its IBM stake by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 29,254 shares and leaving it with 22,019 shares valued at about $6.54 million.
  • IBM has been getting support from recent analyst optimism and sector momentum, including Barclays’ new Overweight rating with a $350 price target and broader enthusiasm for software stocks tied to AI and quantum-computing themes.
  • The company also reported solid quarterly results and a dividend increase, beating earnings and revenue estimates while raising its quarterly payout to $1.69 per share, or $6.76 annualized.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

BNP Paribas lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 29,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $319.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $327.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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