BNY $BK Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,896 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of BNY worth $43,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BNY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BNY by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the bank's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on BNY in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BNY from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNY currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BK

BNY Price Performance

BK stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. BNY has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNY will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BNY's payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BNY

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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