BNY $BK Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the bank's stock after selling 64,173 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in BNY were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock valued at $771,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BNY by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank's stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,418,000 after acquiring an additional 906,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BNY by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,483,240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,279,000 after acquiring an additional 317,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY

In other BNY news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,487. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $136.00 price target on shares of BNY in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BNY in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BNY from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Read Our Latest Report on BNY

BNY Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. BNY has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $139.15.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BNY will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. BNY's dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

BNY Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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