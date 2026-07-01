BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 352.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,692 shares of the bank's stock worth $316,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,231,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,994,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 908,800 shares of the bank's stock worth $107,656,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,649 shares of the bank's stock valued at $103,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.18.

View Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $162,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571. Insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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