Bollard Group LLC Buys 105,763 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,950 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up about 4.4% of Bollard Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.11% of Southern Copper worth $148,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 6,072 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.39. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Southern Copper are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 35.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,320.74. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404 shares of company stock valued at $74,108. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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