Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,644 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 325,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a $139 price target , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy unveiled its Customer Protection Plus framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Duke Energy (DUK) Unveils Customer Savings Plan To Back Data Center Growth

Duke Energy unveiled its framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Can Duke Energy (DUK) Justify Its Price As Its Higher Dividend Draws Attention?

The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans.

North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory criticism of Duke’s proposed rate increases remains a headwind, with North Carolina’s attorney general saying the lowered request is still too high. That could add pressure to future profitability if rate approvals become more difficult.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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