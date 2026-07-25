Bollard Group LLC Has $40.71 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,537 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Bollard Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $40,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the retailer's stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,316 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.42 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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