Bollard Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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