Bollard Group LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,175 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report).

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