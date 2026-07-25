Bollard Group LLC Purchases 10,270 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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