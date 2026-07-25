Bollard Group LLC Takes Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rubrik by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $258,148.44. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. This trade represents a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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