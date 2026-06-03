Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,914 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 123,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $213,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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