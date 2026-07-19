Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,954 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $81.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here