State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,807,106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $270,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,586.7% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,122.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 967.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 598 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1%

BAH opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.500-6.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial set a $95.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Joshua Petty sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $707,970.96. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Buffum Fitzgerald sold 2,105 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $174,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,712.30. This trade represents a 29.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a management and technology consulting company that helps government and commercial clients address complex operational and technical challenges. Its work includes digital transformation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering and strategic consulting. The company has a substantial focus on U.S. federal agencies, including clients in defense, intelligence and civilian government. It also serves commercial organizations and selected clients internationally, supporting work ranging from technology modernization to mission operations.

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