Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 2,033.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,916 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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