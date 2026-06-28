Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $42,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $454.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $483.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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