Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 45,000 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 161,631 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 266,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 167,938 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HASI stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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