Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 75,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,329 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

PLD opened at $140.11 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $150.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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