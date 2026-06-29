Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $106.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,949 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.8% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $106,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. 10Elms LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,206.51 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,036.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,021.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,215.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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