Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $48.15 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,568,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after acquiring an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,890,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $3,951,664.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,664.54. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $17,203,835. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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