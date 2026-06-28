Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $63.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,466 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $63,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 4.7%

INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.57. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

More Intuit News

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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