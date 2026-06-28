Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 379,076 The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379,076 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $27,187,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $269,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,594 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,917,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5%

COO opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Cooper Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Companies while sale talks involving CooperSurgical reportedly continue, which is fueling investor optimism that the company could unlock value through a divestiture. Stifel Backs Cooper Companies (COO) as CooperSurgical Sale Talks Progress

Stifel reiterated a rating on Cooper Companies while sale talks involving reportedly continue, which is fueling investor optimism that the company could unlock value through a divestiture. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Cooper Companies across 2026-2028, including higher forecasts for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028. Higher earnings expectations can support the stock by suggesting stronger long-term profitability.

for Cooper Companies across 2026-2028, including higher forecasts for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028. Higher earnings expectations can support the stock by suggesting stronger long-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed 0 shares of short interest, offering little actionable signal for the stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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