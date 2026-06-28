Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 37,820 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,820 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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