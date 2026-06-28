Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $36.05 Million Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,721 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $36,048,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of XPO at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in XPO by 50.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Trading Down 0.6%

XPO opened at $201.77 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. XPO's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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