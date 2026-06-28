Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 386,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,341,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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