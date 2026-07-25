Boreal Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Boreal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Boreal Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boreal Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $684.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $718.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here