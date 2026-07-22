BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,927 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $28,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $538,996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $415,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $290,481,000 after buying an additional 402,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $193,695,000 after buying an additional 423,933 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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