BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,074 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $62.44 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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