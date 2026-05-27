BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 400.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,655 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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