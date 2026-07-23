BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 119.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $156,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,100,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,726 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $50,930,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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