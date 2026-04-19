BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 368.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,456 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 400.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 233,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,550.38. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $151,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,083,240.54. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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