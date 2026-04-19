Bosman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the company's stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company's stock worth $671,665,000 after buying an additional 296,543 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company's stock worth $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $241,591,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,855.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,793.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,995.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,593.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,695.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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