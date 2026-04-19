Bosman Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,048 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Arista Networks comprises 1.9% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $165.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 322,729 shares of company stock valued at $45,399,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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