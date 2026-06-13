Boston Partners Has $819.46 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 840,658 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.35% of Keysight Technologies worth $819,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Storgate LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $349.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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