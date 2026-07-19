Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,665 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.84.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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